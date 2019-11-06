|
Richard Merrigan, age 85, of Seekonk, formerly of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late William E. and Mary (Gibbons) Merrigan. He worked as a piece worker in the assembly department at Pride Inc., for many years. Richard enjoyed walking, watching the Three Stooges, and taking Polaroid photographs. Mr. Merrigan is survived by his sister, Grace Leary of Onset, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Richards funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in Richards memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019