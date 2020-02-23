|
Richard P. Almeida, 58, of Philadelphia, formerly of Taunton, passed away on February 17, 2020. Rick succumbed to his battle with cancer, supported by his family and friends with incredible grace and dignity. Rick is the son of Maureen (Corr) Almeida and the late Richard Almeida of Taunton. He also leaves a sister Laura O'Connell and her husband Dan, his brother John Almeida and wife Jessica, brother Robert Almeida and his fianc Amy Moitoza and two nieces Kelsey and Molly O'Connell, all of Taunton. He also leaves a vast self-created family in Philadelphia. Rick worked as a bartender at Anthony's, the Tritone and Fergies Pub and later in construction with DePiano Construction. In addition to his work, Rick loved Jeopardy, the New York Times crossword puzzle, linguica, New England sports teams, music and books. Most importantly Rick loved people, talking with them, offering them advice or sitting companionably in silence when the situation called for it. He was an incredibly bright man who despite the obstacles of the past year, never complained and aimed to maintain his independence until the end. In lieu of flowers or donations let us all perform acts of kindness for our fellow human beings. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Rick on March 7, 2020 from 12-4p.m. at the Segregansett Country Club in Taunton, Ma. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, Ma. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020