Richard Paul Kellogg, departed this life Nov. 16, 2020, after a 7 year battle with colon cancer. He was born in Long Beach, CA on July 28, 1947, to Grace (DeVries) and Eugene Kellogg of San Pedro, and graduated in the class of San Pedro High School in 1965. He served in the 44th Medical Brigade at the 24th Evac Hospital in Long Binh, Vietnam. After serving in the army, he briefly worked as a Customs Agent and graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills with a bachelors degree in political science. He served in the Los Angeles Police Department for 25 years, including time as a detective and a Drug Recognition Expert Instructor. Like his father and grandfather before him, he was a Freemason at the Los Angeles Harbor Lodge #332. He spent the last twenty years retired in Raynham, MA. He is survived by his wife of thirty six years, Joanne (Wilson) Kellogg, daughter & son-in-law, Meredith & Nicholas Josselyn, son Matthew, daughter Elizabeth, son & daughter-in-law, Andrew & Amy Kellogg, his brother & sister-in-law, Don & Connie Kellogg, sister Judi Davis and her partner Gabriel Castorena, brother & sister-in-law John & Tine Kellogg, three granddaughters (Abigail, Rosemary and Layla), and many nieces and nephews. He was the son-in-law to the late Harvey & Wilma Wilson, and brother-in-law to William and Charlotte Wilson, Patricia and Lynn Slaughter, Bonnie & Tom Wilbur, Terri & Paul Fortunato, and James & Lisa Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-and-father-in-law, and his daughter, Faith Kristian Kellogg. He enjoyed sailing, camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with his dogs, researching genealogy, and watching Jeopardy and classic movies. Donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospitals
