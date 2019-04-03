It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Rick Pacheco, 90, of Taunton, share the news of his sudden death. Richard passed away peace- fully surrounded in love by his family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston following a short illness. He was the devoted husband of Emily (Henriques) Pacheco, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Taunton, on February 11, 1929, he was the son of the late Manuel and Dorothy (Machado) Pacheco. He was educated in Taunton and was employed as a Second-Class Fireman at Haskon Corp. for more than 40 years until his retirement. Mr. Pacheco proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was an expert marksman and was a radio operator, specializing in Morse code. Richard was a member of the P.A.C.C of Taunton, Raynham Water Bass Club, Roseland Ryan Mens Bowling League of Raynham, and the Pensom Roller (pigeon) Club. He was also a member of the Taunton Democratic City Committee. His hobbies included a lifetime love of animals, raising roller homing pigeons, fishing, hunting, bowling, enjoying a morning brew with his gang at the Colonial Do-Nut Shop, and cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox. Besides his wife, Emily, he leaves his two children; a son, Senator Marc R. Pacheco, and his wife, Barbara, of Taunton and a daughter, Linda M. Silva, and her husband, Jim, also of Taunton; two sisters, Agnes and Mary Pacheco, both of Taunton; three grandchildren, Lauren, Kara, and Jonathan Silva, all of Taunton; special niece and nephews, Jennifer Owen, of Maryland, Christopher Jarrin, of New York, Dr. Gregory Jarrin, of Arizona, and Keith Jarrin, of Maryland; and his late loyal companion Mans Best Friend, Mugsy. Rick was a great man- always a true gentleman who gave his love to others unconditionally. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many, many friends. Visiting hours will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Richards memory to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 West Water Street, Taunton, MA 02780. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary