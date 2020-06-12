Richard R. Noll, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020, surrounded by his family in his Lakeville home. Richard was a music director in the Lakeville / Freetown school system for over 20 years He was the son of the late Rose (Gebus) and the late William J. Noll, brother to Ruth (Noll) Diehl, and husband to the late Barbara J. (Alongi) Walker Noll and to the late Rita T. (Kinz) Clisbee Noll. He leaves behind his children, Kathryn Noll and her husband Mark Barros and their children Meaghan, Eric, Braden and Sean; Richard Noll, Jr. and his wife Susan and their children Emily, Olivia, and Timothy; Mike Walker and his wife Mary and their children Rachel, Christopher, Alex and Cassondra; and Mark Walker and his wife Marianne and their son Ayden. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services were private. Memorial donations may be made to: Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham Street, Middleborough, MA 02346 or Middleboro / Lakeville Knights of Columbus #223, 262 West Grove Street, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.