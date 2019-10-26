|
Richard W. Gaouette, 63, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center after a sustained period of declining health. Richard was born on June 23, 1956 to Norman and Jeanne (Thiboutot) Gaouette in Attleboro, MA. Richard graduated from Coyle-Cassidy High School in 1973. He attended Bristol County Community College and was employed by Shaws Supermarkets. Richard enjoyed history, travel, and sports. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics. He was a faithful and life-long communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. In addition to his mother and father, Richard is survived by his siblings, Louise Hall and husband Roger, of Wilton, Maine, Paul Gaouette and wife, Jean, of Taunton, Denise Matteson and husband, Francis, of Jay, Maine, nephew Scott Matteson and wife, Mary, niece Nicole Allen and husband Andrew, niece Michelle Gaouette along with grandnephew, Nolan Matteson, grandniece Amelia Allen, and grandniece Hally Matteson. Visitation will be held at the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral precedings will begin in the RIendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton at 11 AM. Interment will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, 475 E Britannia St., Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. The family would like to thank the staff at West Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care for the care, kindness, and support provided to Richard during his illness.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019