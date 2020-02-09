|
|
Richard W. Hill, a resident of Easton for the past 42 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on February 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Taunton, the eldest son of the late Warren and Frances (Allen) Hill, he was raised in Raynham and was a graduate of Taunton High School Class of 1956. Richard continued his education at Bridgewater State College where he earned both a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education. He served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts from 1956-1959. Richard was employed for 38 years as a teacher for the Town of Easton Public Schools having taught both elementary and high school education. A gifted and talented organist, he studied organ playing as a private student of John Fesperman at the New England Conservatory in Boston. Richard was a member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and performed in many churches throughout Massachusetts and the greater New England area. Richard was also a member of the Organ Historical Society, Easton Lions Club, Easton Historical Society and a |ife member of the Taunton Historical Society. He cherished his time spent with his family camping and canoing in Maine and held a deep appreciation for music. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra M. (Taylor) Hill of Easton, MA. Father of Timothy W. Hill of Japan, Paula E. Hill and her husband Kevin McGuire of Media, PA, and Kristen A. Parrella and her husband Michael of Jackson Heights, Queens, NY; brother of Roger Hill of Orlando, FL, David Hill of Wyoming and Florida and the late Marilyn Alvarnaz; grandfather of Jake, Steven, Miranda, Lillian, and Katherine. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life & Music for Richard will be held at Christ Congregational Church, Brockton in the spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richards memory may be sent to the Organ Fund at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA, 02301. For condolences visit www. kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020