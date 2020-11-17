1/1
Richmond B. Woodward
Richmond B. Woodward 88, of Taunton passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Richmond was born in Taunton, the son of the late Bion A. And Mabel F. (Rounds) Woodward. He was a graduate of Taunton High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree in accounting from Northeastern University, and associate degrees in mechanical and structural engineering law. He worked for various companies including New Jersey Rubber Co. where he was the vice president, Glass Instruments Corporation where he was on the board of executors, Mitrol Inc., and General Electric where he served as the vice president. He was also a board member for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Richmond dedicated his life to his work. Mr. Woodward also enjoyed taking care his yard, and sailing in Maine. Mr. Woodward is survived by his siblings; Peter Woodward, Barbara McDonald, and Christine Sayed as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Wilson, and sisters Dorothy Wilson and Patricia Woodward. Visitation for Mr. Woodward will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10am-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home and cemetery at all times. Memorial Donations in Richmond's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
