Rita A. (Letourneau) LaCroix, 91, of Taunton, formerly of Fall River, wife of the late Andre R. LaCroix, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Rita and Andre are now reunited to celebrate what would be their 70th wedding anniversary. She was employed by St. Anne Shrine, Gingras Insurance Co and Oliveira Insurance Co. An altar server and Eucharistic Minister at St. Stanislaus Church, she received the Marian Medal in 2006 and was a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Annes Hospital and an active member of the St. Stanislaus Senior Citizens Club. She leaves 3 children, Denise Cyr and her husband John of Franklin, Claudette Laffan of Berkley and Paul LaCroix of Chattanooga, TN; a former son in law, Daniel Laffan of Taunton; grandchildren, Rebecca Walker, Sarah Farrell, Stephanie Laffan, Jason Laffan, Jeremy Laffan, Laura Lawless, Nicholas Correia, Brian Correia, Kimberly Ewankiewicz, Joshua LaCroix, Christine LaCroix and Margaret LaCroix. Great-grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Howe and Camden and Carson Correia; nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Alphonsine (Lafrance) Letourneau and the sister of the late Sister Noella Letourneau, OP. A visitation will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the AUCLAIR FUNERAL HOME, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 12:00 NOON. Interment, Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2019