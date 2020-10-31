1/1
Rita E. McEvoy
1927 - 2020
Rita E. (Orlowski) McEvoy, 93, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on September 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas McEvoy. Born in Central Falls, RI on February 26, 1927, Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph and Regina (Adamonis) Orlowski. She was the only sister to her late siblings, Anthony Orlowski and Alphonse Orlowski. Rita was predeceased by her daughter Joan DeMaire, who passed in 2018. She is survived by her devoted son-in-law Matthew DeMaire of Lincoln, RI and her three granddaughters and their families: Katelyn DeMaire of Manville, RI, Karly Edwards and her husband Jordan of Grain Valley, MO, and Kelsy DeMaire and her fianc John Microulis of Manville, RI. Rita also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Natalia and Trey Guevarez of RI and Ayva Edwards of MO. She would have been thrilled to find out a fourth great-grandchild is expected in April 2021. Rita deeply cherished her time spent with her niece and nephew, Corinne Farquharson and Matt Demers, both of Carver, MA. She will be missed by numerous other family members and friends. Rita will be remembered for her love of animals, the outdoors, and gardening. She enjoyed playing cards, watching football, and reading. Her greatest joy, however, was time spent with her family and friends. All are welcome to a graveside service to honor Rita on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence, RI. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the guestbook, obituaries and directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
