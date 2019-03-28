|
|
Rita L. (Emsley) Sousa daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Murphy) Emsley died in Taunton, March 27, 2019 at Wedgemere Healthcare at the age of 91. Born in Taunton, Rita was a graduate of St Marys Grammar School and High School. She was retired for Paul A. Dever State School working in the Food Service Department. Rita was the loving mother of Maureen Bertrand of New Bedford, Joanne Hutchins and her husband Robert of Taunton and Joseph Sousa and his wife Marilyn of Berkley. Grandmother of Annemarie Ralph, William and Matthew Hutchins, Rebecca Davis, Joseph Sousa, Pamela Hone, Melissa Selia and the late John Dana Ralph, eleven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Sister of Barbara Pirozzi of Mashpee and the late Robert Emsley, Albert Emsley, Francis Emsley, Mary Catherine Gray, William Emsley, Eleanor Emsley and Edward Emsley. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Friday March 29th from 4-7 PM. A Mass will be held at the Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ritas memory may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019