Robert A. Benoit, age 66, of Taunton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home in Uxbridge after a long illness. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00AM in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 East Britannia St., Taunton, MA 02780. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton, MA. For Roberts full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020