Robert A. DeMoura, age 81 of Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Marian Manor with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Kit (Perry) DeMoura. Robert was born in Taunton on December 4, 1938, the son of the late Antone and Mary (Sylvia) DeMoura. Before retiring, Mr. DeMoura was employed for over 23 years as a meter installer with the City of Taunton and had worked previously with F.B. Rogers as a parts distributor for over 27 years. Bob was a member of the Elks Lodge # 150 and St. Vincent DePaul Society, he enjoyed walking, bike riding, golf, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and was an avid NE Sports fan. Most of all Bob was a loving and caring person who was devoted to his wife Kit. Besides his beloved wife Kit of over 60 years, Mr. DeMoura is survived by his nieces and nephews; Carol Lynch, William Nunes and Karen Labetto as well as loving sisters and brother in-laws. He was also the brother of the late Norma Jean Nunes. Mr. DeMouras funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 8:30 from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th from 4 to 7pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; any in Bobs memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019