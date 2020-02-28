|
|
Robert A. (Gutsy) Phillips, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Morton Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Dighton in 1933 and was the son of the late Robert A. Phillips Jr. and Gladys (Eddy) Phillips. Bob proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist most of his life before retiring. He enjoyed boxing, fishing, collecting and his several dogs over the years, all named Barney. His survivors include three daughters, Gail (Phillips) Borges of Port Charlotte, FL, Diane (Phillips) Morin of Taunton, MA, Susan (Phillips) Crossman of Raynham, MA, two sons, Robert Phillips of Irving, TX, and Mark Phillips of San Jose, CA and one step-son, Clifford R. Jones of Taunton, MA. He was also the father of the late Brenda Phillips. Besides his children, Bob also leaves behind one brother, Raymond E. Phillips, of Kent Lakes, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews, grand-children and great-grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late David L. Phillips. Roberts funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Dighton Community Church, 2036 Elm St., Dighton, MA. Burial will follow at the adjacent Dighton Veterans Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020