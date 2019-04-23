|
Robert Robby B. Marshall, Jr., age 61, passed away peacefully at the Dighton Nursing Home on April 22, 2019. Robert was the husband of Bonnie (Andrews) Marshall of Berkley. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Robert B. Marshall Sr. & Evelyn (Chew) Marshall. Robby had resided all of his life in Berkley and was educated in Berkley schools and a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth High School. He was employed as a self-employed carpenter. Robby enjoyed hunting, camping, loved animals and he would always be willing to assist anyone in need. In addition to his loving wife, Robby also leaves his siblings, Sally Gagne and husband Roger of Berkley, Jenny Haggerty and husband Thomas of Poughquag, N.Y., Jim Marshall and wife Robin of Berkley and Alan Marshall and wife Linda of Berkley. Robby also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral home visiting hours will be on Thursday at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 from 5-8pm. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, April 26th at 10am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019