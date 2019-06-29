|
|
Robert David Glavin of Raynham, formally of Everett, passed away on June 26th, 2019 Born in Malden on October 17th, 1942 to Edward P. and Gertrude F. (Nee Crowley) Glavin. Husband of Christine E. (Nee Bither) Glavin. He is survived by his children Meagan E. Glavin of Raynham, Jay S. Festa of Raynham, and Victor A. Festa of Milton. Sisters Evelyn M. (Nee Glavin) Shaw of Woburn, Donna G. (Nee Glavin) DiGregorio of Everett. Brothers Paul F. Glavin of Puyallup, WA and Jason Glavon of Boston. He was predeceased by brothers Edward J. Glavin and Thomas P. Glavin. He is also survived by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 36 years before retiring. A member of the First Congregational Church in Raynham. A fan of Steven King novels. He also enjoyed listening to Fats Domino and Annie Lennox. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Monday, July 1st from 5-8 PM. A service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be private. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituarys & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 29, 2019