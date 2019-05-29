|
|
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Robert D. McIntyre on June 1st at 11:00 am at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA. Bob, 94, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Longmeadow of Taunton. Bob was born in Dorchester, son of the late George and Alice (Mann) McIntyre. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Gilson) McIntyre to whom he was wed for over 70 years. He is survived by his son Scott McIntyre and his wife Rosemarie of New York; four daughters, Lynne McIntyre of Taunton, Lauren French of Texas, Beth McIntyre of Canton and Janice Urban and her husband Marty of Stoughton; ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Gilson and his wife Betty as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Mark McIntyre, the brother of the late Russell McIntyre, and the uncle of the late Jonathan Gray and Sandra Lussier. Memorial donations may be made to a . To view the complete obituary, light a candle, sign a memorial register book or for directions please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 29, 2019