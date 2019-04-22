Robert D. McIntyre, 94, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Longmeadow of Taunton. Bob was born in Dorchester, son of the late George and Alice (Mann) McIntyre. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Gilson) McIntyre to whom he was wed for over 70 years. He is survived by his son Scott McIntyre and his wife Rosemarie of New York; four daughters, Lynne McIntyre of Taunton, Lauren French of Texas, Beth McIntyre of Canton and Janice Urban and her husband Marty of Stou- ghton; ten grandchildren, Elizabeth, Heather, Sarah, Jillian, Brenda, Kaci, Tess, Jack, Brian, and Peter; and three great grandchildren, Andrew, Alexander, and Wyatt. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Gilson and his wife Betty as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Mark McIntyre, the brother of the late Russell McIntyre, and the uncle of the late Jonathan Gray and Sandra Lussier. Bob was educated in Boston schools, graduating from Commerce High School and Boston University. He served in the Army during World War II in the Pacific theater with assignments in Okinawa and the Philippines. He was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for over 37 years, retiring as an Assistant Vice President and Comptroller. An active member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church, he served in various roles inclu- ding Deacon, Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, and Trustee. Bob was a thoughtful and considerate person, always ready with a compliment or helping hand. He exemplified values such as honesty, gratitude, generosity and kindness. Bob loved to play and was eager to engage in all types of games or activities. In addition to being an avid golfer, he enjoyed basketball, hockey, bowling, swimming with his children in the backyard pool, and even skateboarding. Bob was fortunate to be able to fill his many wonderful years of retirement with golf, playing cards at the Portuguese American Civic Club, traveling with Ruth from coast to coast in their RV, and breakfast at Off Broadway with their dear friends Ruth and Bud Orsini. Most precious to Bob was his family, always telling them how much he loved them, and thanking God for his wonder- ful wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Burial will be private at the request of his family. A Celebration of his life will be held June 1st at 11:00 am at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA. Memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements are by the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave. Taunton. To light a candle or sign a memorial register book please call 508-822-3318 or go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary