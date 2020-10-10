Robert E. Hoefler Jr., Age 77, passed away at home on October 8, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Robert is survived by his loving wife Lenette (Ouellette) Hoefler of Taunton. He was born in San Diego, CA, the son of the late Robert E. Hoefler Sr. and Evelyn (Valenti). Robert had resided in Taunton most of his life. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. Robert was employed at the Raytheon Company. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, playing billiards but his family, especially his beloved grandchildren brought him the most joy. Robert leaves his two sons, Edward Hoefler and Eric Hoefler and his wife Kerri all of Taunton. He also leaves his grandchildren, Mariah, Austin, Madison and Brooke, his sister, Sandra Foisy and husband Henry of Haverhill and his best friend, the dog "Buddy." Funeral home visiting hours will be on Monday, Oct. 12th from 5-7pm. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Funeral will be from the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am. Burial will be in Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton. Please visit our website www.okeefewade.com
