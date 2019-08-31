Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Resources
Robert F. Martin Obituary
In Dedham, August 28, 2019, Robert Francis Martin, Age 71, passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer while surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Norwood, the son of the late Francis & Elizabeth (Allen) Martin. He was educated in Medfield schools. Robert was a resident of Taunton and was formerly of Norton. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the U.S Army with the 1st Calvery Division achieving the rank of Sergeant and receiving the Purple Heart. Robert was employed for the Raytheon Company for over 35 years. He enjoyed all Boston sports, especially the Bruins he would look forward to attending many of the games with his son Jeremy. He also loved collecting coins, sports cards, feeding his neighborhood birds, and watching his grandson Brayden, play and laugh. Robert had many other interest but above all was the time spent with family that brought him the most joy. He is survived by his loving children; Samantha Martin of Richmond, VA, Shannon Martin of Attleboro and Stephanie and Jeremy Martin both of Taunton. He also leaves his brother David Martin of Palm Bay, FL and his late brother Richard Martin. Robert also leaves his grandson Brayden Burns. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11am. Visiting hours are prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will follow in Bourne National Cemetery at 1:30pm. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
