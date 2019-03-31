Robert F. Nichols passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 65. Bobby was born in Taunton and was the son of the late Robert T. and Frances H. (Biedak) Nichols. He was a lifelong resident of Taunton and a graduate of Taunton High School Class of 1972. He studied history at Massasoit Community College and Bridgewater State College. He worked in retail at Fernandes and Shaws Supermarkets and at Market Basket. Addit- ionally, he worked in ticket operations at Foxboro Stadium for the New England Patriots. He assisted with the relocation plan into Gillette Stadium and was on the staff for the teams first Super Bowl win in 2002. Bob loved music and spent many years working as a self-employed disc jockey. He volunteered at many social and charitable events including the annual Cardinal Cushing School Holiday party, Sgt. Paul J. Nichols Memorial Golf Classic and Kiddies Day. He supported local athletic teams and was a lifelong fan of Boston sports, in particular the New England Patriots. He was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club and the Mitchell Memorial Club, as well as a participant in area golf and bowling leagues. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church where he served as an usher and volunteered for the annual Polish Picnic. Bobby is survived by his sister Ann Nunes and her husband Peter, his brother Jack Nichols and his wife Lynn, his sister Joanne Nichols, all of Taunton, his brother Michael Nichols and his wife Deborah of Natick and his sister-in-law Annie Nichols of Rehoboth. He was also the brother of the late Paul Nichols. Bobby is also survived by fourteen nieces and nephews, aunts and many cousins. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Hom, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 80 Bay Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Saint Joesph Cemetery Taunton. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6-8pm To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions call 508 822-3318 or go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary