Robert Gordon Chase 'Bob', 77, of Raynham, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 of complications due to a heart condition. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Barbara J. (Cook) Chase. Bob was born in Taunton, the son of the late Gordon and Stephanie (Koss) Chase. He attended Taunton and Raynham schools and Fisher College. He served with the US Navy as a Sea Bee at both McMurdo Station and Guantanamo Bay. Bob retired from General Motors after 25 years and then continued on with his cabinet business. In later years, he worked for King Philip Realty. He served on the Board of Water Commissioners for the North Raynham Water District since 2005 until the time of his passing. Bob was a devoted member of the American Legion Post 405, serving on the executive board and the house and finance committee. He was a past Commander and past Senior Vice Commander of Post 405. He loved being on the water, boating, fishing and was an avid auto racing fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Survivors besides his wife are three sons: Jon Chase and his wife Nancy, Jeffrey Chase, Jared Chase all from Raynham; a daughter: Jennifer Chase and Philip Kafka of Duxbury; six beloved grandchildren: Sarah Chase, Rachel Chase, Madison Chase, Morgan Chase, Chase Kafka, Wesley Kafka and a great granddaughter Iris Boehmler. Bob also leaves a brother Fred and wife Jane, sister Nancy Treuthart of Lima NY and numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9am to 10am with a Mass of Christian burial following at 10am in Saint Ann Church 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. A Gathering to celebrate Bobs life will be scheduled at a later date at the American Legion Post #405. Please visit Bobs tribute page to light a memorial candle or sign the guestbook at www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donation may be made to the American Heart Association. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.