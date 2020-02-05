|
Robert G. Fottler Bob, 90, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born and raised in Boston. He lived in Kearny, NJ where he raised his children. He was the son of the late Theodore and Mabel (Lane) Fottler. He proudly served his country in the Korean War with the 999 AFA division of the United States Army. Robert was an avid coin collector, loved listening to Irish music and playing his flute, cooking, and cherished the time he spent with his family. He worked as a professional painter for many years. Bob was a prior member of the in Taunton. Survivors are his wife of 65 years Kathleen (Kenney), his son Jeffrey Fottler and wife Susan, daughters Robin Riker and husband James, Shawn Viera and partner Steven, Beth Brown and partner Paul, Jennifer Beaulieu, and Katy Castle and husband Scott. Fifteen grandchildren; Richard, Joshua, Jennifer, Justin, Sarah, Jessica, Robert, Anthony, Joey, Katy, Kyle, Emily, Alex, Julie, and Claire. Three great-grandchildren; Joey, Aaila, and Averie, with one on the way. He is survived by his sister Mary (Roos), and his brother James and wife Marion. Bob was predeceased by his brother Edward, and sisters Madeline, Barbara, Nancy, and Dorothy. He was also the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 7th from 4PM to 7PM, immediately followed by a short funeral service at the Prophett-Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115 https://www. dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/ or the . The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice of Taunton for the care, kindness, and support provided to Bob during his illness. For online guestbook and directions visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020