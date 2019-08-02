Home

Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Parish
249 Whittenton St
Taunton, MA
Robert J. Aguiar


1943 - 2019
Robert J. Aguiar Obituary
Mr. Robert J. Aguiar, age 75, formerly of Taunton, passed away on Friday July 26th, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lucille (Menard) Aguiar | to whom he was married for 55 years. He was born in Taunton on September 13th, 1943 to the late Antone and Emily (Lopes) Aguiar. Mr. Aguiar was raised and educated in Taunton, MA. He worked for Reed & Barton Silversmiths as a grease buffer for 45 years before retiring and moving to Gaithersburg, Maryland. In addition to his cherished wife, Mr. Aguiar is survived by his son: Brian Aguiar and daughter-in-law Anne-Marie (Flanagan) of Gaithersburg, MD; granddaughters Gabrielle and Mia Aguiar; his sister-in-law Carol (Nuttall) Aguiar; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his faithful puppy Wally. Mr. Aguiar was also the brother of the late Lillian Lewis, Anne Arsenealt, Geraldine Compos, and George Aguiar. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton on Monday August 5th, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral Services will begin in the Funeral Home on Tuesday August 6th, 2019 at 9:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA at 10AM. Burial to follow at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Roberts name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
