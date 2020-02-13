|
Robert J. Dary , 85, of Berkley passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of sixty-one years to Anna (Gallant) Dary. Bob was born in Taunton; he was the son of the late Leon L. Dary Sr., and Eleanor (Josselyn) Dary. Robert graduated from Taunton High School, and went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers as an aquatic surveying engineer before retiring in 1989. Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife and was known as "Bermudas unofficial tour guide." He was a talented shark and tuna sport fisherman and competed in many tournaments, and also was a collector of stamps and model trains. Robert cherished all the time he spent with his family; especially his recent trip to see the Korean War Monument in Washington D.C. Besides his wife Anna, survivors are two daughters; Lynn Ells and her husband Skip of Berkley, Linda Thibault and her husband Robert of Swansea, one son Lance Dary and his wife Terry of Hendersonville, Tennessee, six grandchildren Amanda, Stephen, Tyler, Josselyn, Hailey and Craig, and one great-grandson Owen Robert. Bob was the grandfather of the late Felicia Dary, and Ariel Ells, and the brother of the late Leon L. Dary Jr. Calling Hours for Robert will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home. His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am in the Berkley Congregational Church, 13 S. Main St, Berkley. Burial will be held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly at the church. To light a memorial candle, for facility or church directions, go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Memorial Donations in Bobs memory may be made to the Building Fund at the Berkley Congregational Church at 13 S. Main St., Berkley, MA 02779.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020