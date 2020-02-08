|
Robert Joseph Medeiros, 88, passed away in the comfort of his Moretown VT home on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020. Born in Taunton MA on January 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Munise) Medeiros. Bob married the former Wilma A. Cole (Higgins) in Taunton on March 29, 1974. Bob attended schools in Taunton and then enlisted to serve his country with the US Air Force, serving two tours of duty during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Bob worked several years for the Reed and Barton Co., a silversmith business in Taunton. Looking for a different vocation Bob attended and graduated from Barber School, working a number of years helping his customers look their very best. With arthritis interfering with his barbering skills, Bob went to work at the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant where he was first a fireman boiler operator and then retired as a switchboard operator. Bobs memberships included the Knights of Columbus Council #82 and the Portuguese | American Civic Club, both of Taunton. An avid reader, Bob also enjoyed a good poker hand while visiting the casinos especially while he lived in Reno, Nevada, traveling throughout the United States and Europe, playing golf and tennis, and watching a variety of sports on television; particularly football, baseball and golf. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wilma Medeiros of Moretown; his children, Robin Leonard and her partner John MacDonald of Brockton, MA, Gloria Burke and her husband Michael of Taunton, Scott Medeiros and his wife Alice of E. Taunton, Linda Hazard and her husband Steve of Moretown; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothy Cormier of Taunton, Phyllis Barnaby of Las Vegas NV; as well as extended family. Bob was predeceased by a son, Ralph Medeiros and a son-in-law Daniel Leonard. A memorial service will be held from the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury VT on Monday February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Later inurnment will take place in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. The family has requested that flowers be omitted, rather memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, PO Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673, or the Knights of Columbus Council #82, PO Box 343, Taunton, MA 02780. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020