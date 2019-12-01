Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Robert M. Farland Obituary
Robert M. "Bobby" Farland, 51, of Taunton, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was the husband of Kyle A. (Tower) Farland; Father of Alissa M. Farland and Hunter M. Farland; son of Patricia A. (Tarentino) Farland and the late Robert R. Farland; brother of Colleen A. Dionisio. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Tuesday, December 3, from 2 - 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
