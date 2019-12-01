|
Robert M. "Bobby" Farland, 51, of Taunton, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was the husband of Kyle A. (Tower) Farland; Father of Alissa M. Farland and Hunter M. Farland; son of Patricia A. (Tarentino) Farland and the late Robert R. Farland; brother of Colleen A. Dionisio. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Tuesday, December 3, from 2 - 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019