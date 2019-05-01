|
|
Robert Perry, age 68, lifelong city resident, passed away Monday April 29th, 2019. Beloved husband to Marie A. Perry, Robert was born on March 2nd, 1951 to the late John and Caroline (Dias) Perry. Besides his loving wife, Robert is survived by his 10 brothers and 5 sisters- all of Taunton: Roy Perry, John Perry, Donald Perry, Larry Perry, Bobby Perry, Albert Perry, Alfred Perry, Roger Perry, Ronald Perry, Yvonne Lopes, Loretta Perry, Caroline Perry, Martha Perry, and Lena Perry; Attleboro. He was also the brother to the late Arthur Perry, Joseph Perry, Carl Perry, Troy Perry, and Lorraine Perry | all of Taunton. Robert was the stepfather of: Brenda Holland of Taunton, and Lisa Eccles of Attleboro. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, Ma on Thursday May 2nd, 2019 from 4:00 | 7:00 PM with A Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For full obituary, directions, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019