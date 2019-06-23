Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Robert R. Barboza, age 81 of Dighton, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Brown) Barboza. They had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Bob was born in Swansea, the son of the late Augustine and Hilda (Medeiros-Quental) Barboza. Before retiring, Mr. Barboza was a Civil Engineer with the City of Boston for over 38 years. He was a Navy veteran with an Associates Degree in Engineering from Lowell Tech. Institute. Bob was also a member of The Herring Runners Camping Club and The Royal Travelers. Bob loved his family dearly and cherished time spent with them. He also enjoyed scuba- diving, canoeing, fishing and hunting. Besides his beloved wife Carolyn of 62 years, he is survived by their son, Kristen Barboza and wife Jennifer of ME; three daughters, Lynda Pacheco and husband John, Susan Radevicz and husband Mike, and Sherri Barboza all of Swansea. He was the grandfather of Kimberly, Brenda, Melissa, Bryan, Kyle and Kaylee; great-grandfather of Raymond, Sienna and Rya; brother of Mary Kappes of Swansea. He was also the brother of the late Jerry Barboza. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm with a service to begin at 4 pm in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. His burial will be held privately. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 23, 2019
