Robert William (Bob) Boskus, 80, of Brewster, MA died Friday October 30, 2020 at home. He was born to the late William and Pauline Boskus on January 29, 1940 in Taunton, MA. He graduated from Taunton High School in 1958 and went on to attended the University of Massachusetts. In 1960, he took a two year sabbatical during which time he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and attended the Marine's Basic Training camp. His service included marching in President John F Kennedy's inaugural parade and serving on a water ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After graduating from UMass with a degree in Math and Forest Management, Bob helped to develop the Shawme Crowell State Forest in Sandwich, MA and then went on to earn a Master's Degree and teacher certification from Bridgewater State College. Over the next twenty years he taught school at Norfolk County Agricultural High School and then grades 6-8 at Dorothy L Beckwith middle school in Rehoboth, MA. He later earned a structural engineering degree from the University of Miami and worked as a construction foreman in Florida until retirement. Bob leaves behind his son Stephen Boskus, wife Christie and beloved grandchildren Josi and Jacob. He also leaves behind Ann Wade, his cherished long term partner and trusted travel companion. Bob will also be missed by his sister, Geraldine Barfield. Bob loved the arts, world travel, daily swims in Sheep Pond, and was a stalwart at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre from its inception. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
