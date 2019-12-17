|
Robert W. Dias, age 70 of Waterford NY originally from Taunton, MA passed away in the early morning of Thursday, December 12th, 2019. In his final moments his wife Suncha Dias was by his side. He is survived by his brothers William F. Dias and Bruce J. Dias and sister-in-law Madelyn Dias of Taunton, MA. Several nieces, Jill Silva (Dias), Jennifer Dias and Christine Bernardino (Dias) as well as many cousins, great nieces and nephews. Robert was a veteran and served his country for over 25 years. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his actions in combat. He loved the ocean and spent many sunny days on his boat down the Cape. There are no services and his family thanks all for their condolences.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019