Robert (Twitch) Witschey, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the husband of Theresa (Terri Soares) Witschey for 57 years. Son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Doherty) Witschey. Besides his loving wife Terri, he leaves a son Scott and Elizabeth Dorman (Scott's partner) of Virginia, daughter Lee of Taunton, one grandson Ian of Virginia, one sister Mary Eileen (Witschey) Kieser and husband John Kieser of Raynham, and a few cousins. Bob was born in Cornwall, N.Y. He graduated from Taunton High School in 1955 and Bradford Durfee College in Fall River, MA. Before retiring he was employed by AT&T in Providence, R.I. and Fairhaven, MA for 38 years. He was a former Steward for the Union at AT&T and member of the R.I. Tel Pioneers Club. He has been a member of Easton Country Club for over 40 years and former associate member of Poquoy Brook Golf Course in Lakeville. At Easton Country Club he won the Club Championship in 1991 as well as many other tournaments. He was Chairman of the R.I. AT&T golf tournaments for 20 years. The former 5 year president of Silver City Bowling League at Taunton Ten Pin. Bob belonged to the AT&T Bowling League in R.I. for 10 years. He was also on the AT&T softball team in R.I. and played on Eddie's Variety Store softball team in Taunton. Bob was in the Air Force for 4 years (1955-1959) and received a certificate as Honorary Royal Prince of the Royal Arctic Realm. The certificate was given for going above the Arctic Circle on a rescue mission. He was also a member of the Corporation of Morton Hospital and Medical Center and an Usher at St. Paul's Church and St. Mary's Church in Taunton. Services will be private. Arrangements made with Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or It's All About the Animals, 103 Marion Road, Rochester, MA 02770 (where his daughter volunteers). For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019