|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" J. Hill-Cloud Knapke, 102 yrs, passed away on February 5th, 2020. Bobbie was born on January 5th, 1918 in Norwood, Ohio and shared her many blessings with family and friends across Indiana, followed by Naples, FL, Taunton, MA and finally Westhampton, NY. She is survived by her son Daily Stephen Hill and his wife, Maryann, along with her granddaughters, Justine Hill and husband Rob Dimin, and Alexandra Hill, all residing in New York City and Westhampton Beach, NY. She also has many very loving nephews, nieces and their wonderful spouses throughout the country. Roberta attended Hanover College, joining Alpha Delta Pi sorority and playing field hockey, soccer, basketball, volleyball and track as well as loving modern dance. She graduated with a BA in English and physical education in 1939, met her husband Daily Francis Hill and was married in 1944. She returned to teach at Hanover, followed by teaching high school and elementary levels throughout Indiana. In 1996, Bobbie was inducted into the Hanover College Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1980 Daily Francis died after a wonderful 36 years of marriage and Bobbie married the Cracker-Jack artist, Carey Cloud in 1984 who passed soon thereafter, then enjoyed 10 years of marriage to Robert (Bob) Knapke from 1990 to 2000. Despite seeing so many family and dear friends passing before her, Bobbie continued to always have faith in God and love for the moon, birds and beauty of nature. She loved to write letters, speak with friends near and far, be beautifully dressed for any occasion and always have a positive word for everyone.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020