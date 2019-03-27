Roger B. Perry, 90, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elaine M. (White) Perry. Roger was born in N. Dighton and was the son of the late Harold and Hellen (Simmons) Perry. Roger served his country honorably in Korea while in the US Army and was employed as a customer service manager at Texas Instruments for 38 years until his retirement. Roger was a member of the Dighton Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a life member of the Segregansett Country Club, where he enjoyed organizing the Junior League Golf Tournament and the annual clam boil. Roger coached little league in his younger years and was also a scout master for Boy Scout Troop 103. Roger enjoyed the time he spent coaching little league, as well as writing and directing performances for the TI Theatre Group. Roger had a passion for golf, travel, friends and family. He truly led a full life and will be deeply missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Bruce Perry of Dighton and Wayne Perry of Ft. Myers, FL; sister, Dorothy Perry of N. Dighton; grandchildren, Mark, Adam, Andrew, Thomas and Emily Perry; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Ella and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dwight and Sybil Perry. His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by his service at 10am in the Dighton Community Church, 2036 Elm St., Dighton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Dighton Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility, church and cemetery directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary