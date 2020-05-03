|
Roger D. Ewald, 86, of Middleboro, MA loved to take naps. He is now taking an eternal rest since passing away on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020. He was born in Taunton, MA on August 20th, 1933 as the second youngest of six siblings, and was predeceased by all and his parents Henry and Bernice (Carpenter) Ewald. We aren't sure how many naps he had time to take in his childhood because he had to wake up before dawn to do chores and then walk to school, uphill, both ways, in the snow. Roger was the strong, silent type but when he did speak it was probably to tell an offensive joke or a witty comment or observation that undoubtedly was going to make the listener smile, smirk, and /or laugh due to his stellar people watching skills, particularly at the beach. Rog had lots to do while he was here with us. He was in marching bands, played drums, might have had a beer or two, went camping, was the number one fan of peanut butter, bowling, and the NY Yankees. He was a huge pet lover, in fact, there was sibling rivalry between the kids and the cats, not sure who was the favorite. Roger went to the Rehobeth Fair in 1957 after a short nap, where he met his future wife of 62 years, Nancy May (Rozan) Ewald. Together they had two children that inherited his sense of humor but not his love of napping, Michael and Karen, two grandchildren, Sarah and Michael; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Keegan, along with several nieces and nephews. Due to the recent public health concerns, there are no public services. For those who wish, memorial donations in Rogers memory can be made to Society of St. Paul Vincent de Paul, 53 Oak Street, Middleboro, MA 02346 To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 3, 2020