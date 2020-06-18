Mr. Roger J. "Uncle Pop" Guillemette, of Taunton and N. Dighton, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Emma (Alves) Guillemette. He was born 85 years ago in Taunton, the son of the late Adelard Sr. and Delia (LaFrance) Guillemette. He was educated in Taunton before taking up residence in N. Dighton for the remainder of his life. Prior to his retirement, Roger had been employed as a machinist for the former BIW (Boston Insulated Wire) for many years. Roger enlisted in the United States Army in 1952. He was part of the 82nd Airborne Division and served during the Korean War. Roger was a dedicated and proud Veteran and was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star. He was also an active member of the Taunton Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years, serving as Commander of the David F. Adams Post # 611 several times. There wasnt much that Roger couldnt do. He put the true meaning in "Jack of all trades." He took flying lessons in his 50s and flew himself to Nebraska twice. Roger could fix, build or refurbish anything that was put in front of him. One of his many accomplishments was the restoration of his 1955 Willys Military Jeep. He loved being part of Tauntons Annual Memorial Day Parades, where he would show of his masterpiece. Roger had a passion for music and was in several bands throughout the 70s and 80s. He was a self-taught musician and played the bass guitar and saxophone. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, whether it was at cookouts and barbeques, or just spending the day with his grandchildren, his family meant everything to him, and he will be greatly missed. Roger will forever be remembered by his daughter: Tracey Drier and her husband Ralph, of Auburn, NE; his son: Keith Guillemette, of N. Dighton; his two brothers: John Henry and Adelard Guillemette Jr., both of Taunton; his five grandchildren: Lianne Kenealy and her husband Andrew, of Danvers, Aaron Drier and his wife Amanda, of Auburn, NE, Matthew Heywood and his wife Heather, of Haverhill, Laura Jean Drier, of Stanley, ND, and Phillip Drier, of Burnsville, MN. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren (with two more on the way) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Emma, he was predeceased by his daughter: Karen Heywood, formerly of Taunton. He was also the brother of the late Lillian Guillemette, Alfred Guillemette, Rita Guillemette, Irene Machado, Normand Guillemette, Florence Guillemette, Laura Guillemette, Leo Guillemette, Roland Guillemette, Jeannette Arguin, Albert Guillemette, Lorraine Guillemette also Norman Guillemette and Richard Guillemette. Visiting Hours will be held at The Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, on Friday, June 19th from 2-5 PM with a Prayer Service at 4:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A burial with military honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on a later date that will be announced. For online guestbook, directions and obituary information, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.