On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Ronald A. Fasolo, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away in his home surrounded by his family and caregivers, at the age of 75. Ron was born on February 4, 1945, in Taunton, MA, to Aldo 'Curly' and Laura (Kendzierski) Fasolo. He was educated at Walker School and was a 1963 graduate of Taunton High School. Ron was involved in scouting with his dad, the scoutmaster of Troop 21, and he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna (Medas) on August 21, 1965. They enjoyed 55 wonderful years together. As a child, Ron spent many happy hours at his beloved maternal grandparents dairy, the Golden Brook Farm. As an adult, Ron was a plumber, founding RA Fasolo plumbing in 1978. Although a plumber by trade, he was a farmer at heart. Ron ran Pine Hill Farm with his father and then later with his wife and sons. He enjoyed raising and showing his quarter horses, spending time on his tractors in the fields, caring for his cows, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Ron was a lifelong member of the Italian Social Club, as was his father, his paternal grandfather, Serafino (a founding member of the club), and as his sons are today. Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, his son, Ron Jr. and his wife Allison, his son, Steven, his four grandchildren, Jairek, Alyssa, Jacqueline and Wyatt, his sister, Diane Fasolo, his sister Donna Fasolo Horvath and her husband Christopher, and his two nephews, Evan and Peter, all of Taunton, MA. At Rons request, the funeral arrangements are private. Donations in his memory may be made to MA Future Farmers of America Association of 135 Center Street, Dighton, MA 02715 or by contacting MassFFA@gmail.com To sign the online guest book please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
