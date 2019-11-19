Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Following Services
Mayflower Hill Cemetery
Taunton, MA
Rose Boyle Obituary
Rose Rosie (LaBrasciano) Boyle, November 16, 2019 wife of the late John F. Boyle died at Marion Manor Nursing Home peacefully at the age of 93. Born in Harrison, NY, Rosie was the daughter of the late Gus and Teresa (Porter) LaBrasciano. She worked at Morton Hospital in Taunton in the environmental Department and Dr. Thayers Office for over 40 years. Rosie enjoyed the beach, her work, spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was the mother of James Boyle and his companion Patricia McNearney of Taunton. Grandmother of Kevin Boyle and his wife Leslie of Mattapoisett and the late Matthew Boyle. Great grandmother of Kyle Boyle of Fairhaven and Mattie Mae Boyle of Charlotte, NC. Sister of the late Gus LaBrasciano. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Thursday from 6-8 PM. A service will be on Friday at 11 AM followed by a graveside service at Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Marion Manor Activities Fund, 33 Summer Street, Taunton, MA, 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
