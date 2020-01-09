Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Rose M. Alegi Obituary
Rose Marie (Mastromarino) Alegi, 96, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at home. She was the wife of fifty-four years to the late Americo M. Alegi. Rose was born in Cambridge; she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Claurinda (Fiore) Mastromarino. She attended Taunton public schools, and went on to work as an attendant at the Paul Dever State School for twenty-one years. Mrs. Alegi enjoyed gardening, reading, watching movies and was a big Red Sox fan. Rose loved working in her yard and took great satisfaction in its appearance. She was a member of the Sons of Italy and the past president of the Italian Womens Club. Rose also volunteered at the Morton Hospital Gift Shop. Survivors are a daughter; Paula Alegi of Taunton, a son; David Alegi of Taunton, one brother; Ted Mastromarino of Connecticut, four sisters; Josephine OBara of Taunton, Mary Mark of Virginia, Lucy Hanlon of Pennsylvania and Rita Mulhern of Taunton, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers; John Mastromarino, Joseph Mastromarino, and Anthony Mastromarino. Visitation for Mrs. Alegi will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9-10 am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a prayer service at 10am. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, or for church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in her memory can be made to the at or to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
