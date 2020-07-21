To all the Del's. Don't know what to say about Roselle. She was so good to me and Susan when we first met back in 1970. GREAT COOK ! I remember the great times we all had back in Mansfield. And when Roselle got her driver's license that was a day to remember. She was a wonderful lady in good time and the bad time she had in her life. wish I could be there on Thursday but will be thinking of all you.

Bob Culbert

Friend