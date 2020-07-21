1/1
Roselle M. Del Signore
Roselle M. (Vigneau) Del Signore, age 82, passed away peacefully at the home of her son Stephen with her family by her side on July 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of sixty years to Joseph F. Del Signore of Raynham. Born in Malden, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Olea (Berger) Vigneau, she was employed for many years by the Town of Raynham Public Schools as a Cafeteria worker. Roselle enjoyed crafts, shopping and spending time with her friends but most of all she loved the time spent with her family especially family holidays and get togethers that she hosted. Roselle was an active communicant of St. Anns Church of Raynham, where she served as Lay Eucharistic minister for many years. In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by her children, Stephen Del Signore and his wife Nancy of Middleboro, Ronald Del Signore and his wife Ann of Taunton, Janice Westgate and her husband Stephen of North Carolina and Edward Del Signore and his husband Brian of Fall River. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also sister of the late George Vigneau. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. A funeral Mass requiring mask, social distancing & capacity restrictions will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday in St. Anns Church, Raynham. Interment will follow at the Mass National VA Cemetery, Bourne. In Lieu of flowers donations: Compassionate Care Hospice 100 Myles Standish Blvd Suite 103 Taunton Ma 02780 For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Anns Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
To all the Del's. Don't know what to say about Roselle. She was so good to me and Susan when we first met back in 1970. GREAT COOK ! I remember the great times we all had back in Mansfield. And when Roselle got her driver's license that was a day to remember. She was a wonderful lady in good time and the bad time she had in her life. wish I could be there on Thursday but will be thinking of all you.
Bob Culbert
Friend
