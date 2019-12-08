|
Rosemary Dykas (Reardon) 89, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of the late Theordore P. "Ted" Dykas (Ret. Patrolman, Taunton Police Dept.) and former wife of the late John C. Shaw. She worked as a secretary for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Paul A. Dever State School for several year before retirement. Rosemary enjoyed crafts, woodworking, stamping, painting, and joining her late husband at the Polish American Citizens Club. She leaves her children, Deborah S. Shaw and Elizabeth "Betsy" Carter, both of Taunton, Stephen H. Shaw, of South Easton, and Jacqueline A. Smith, of North Carolina; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosemary was the mother of the late Richard and Robert "Bobby" Shaw. According to Rosemary's wishes, funeral services will be private. Interment will be held at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery, in Dover, N.H. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. For online condolences, visit: www.sowieckifh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019