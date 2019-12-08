Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sowiecki Funeral Home
69 W Britannia St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 824-9881
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Dykas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Dykas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Dykas Obituary
Rosemary Dykas (Reardon) 89, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of the late Theordore P. "Ted" Dykas (Ret. Patrolman, Taunton Police Dept.) and former wife of the late John C. Shaw. She worked as a secretary for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Paul A. Dever State School for several year before retirement. Rosemary enjoyed crafts, woodworking, stamping, painting, and joining her late husband at the Polish American Citizens Club. She leaves her children, Deborah S. Shaw and Elizabeth "Betsy" Carter, both of Taunton, Stephen H. Shaw, of South Easton, and Jacqueline A. Smith, of North Carolina; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosemary was the mother of the late Richard and Robert "Bobby" Shaw. According to Rosemary's wishes, funeral services will be private. Interment will be held at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery, in Dover, N.H. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 West Britannia Street, Taunton. For online condolences, visit: www.sowieckifh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -