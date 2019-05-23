|
Russell Frederick Horton, age 68, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 in his home in Taunton. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Richmond Pete Horton and Ella (Lyon) Horton. He leaves his two sons, Christopher Horton and his wife Lara of Truckee, CA and Kenneth Horton and wife Stephanie of Taunton, his two grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary, both of Taunton. He also leaves two sisters, Helen Smith and husband Michael and Barbara Hudson and husband Richard, as well as nieces, grand nieces and many, many friends. Mr. Horton loved working on motors and had an old car he drove around the family farm from the time he was nine. He later drove a delivery truck for Macintyres Dairy in Bridgewater and continued to move onto larger and larger trucks finally going into business for himself (R.F. Horton Trucking) with an 18 wheeler driving all over New England and New York. Russ liked fishing and hunting, boating and water skiing, spending time with his friends at the Italian American Club, watching the Red Sox, Patriots and old reruns of Gunsmoke and other westerns. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25th at 9am. with a celebration of life service at 10am. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Rehoboth. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Friday from 5-7 pm.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 23, 2019