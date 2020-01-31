Home

Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
Burial
Following Services
Mayflower Hill Cemetery
Taunton, MA
Russell L. Murphy Obituary
Russell L. Murphy, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 in Taunton. He was the devoted husband of Alberta (Lehouillier) Murphy for more than 66 years, cherished father of Sandra Murphy Perry and her husband Ronald of Raynham, and Karen Pascucci and her husband Daniel of Easton. He was the loving grandfather of Andrea (Pinto) Matta and her husband Michael of Attleboro, and great-grandfather to Jace, who brought a smile to his face and happiness to his heart. Russ believed in not being bound by conventional thinking and limitations: A drill instructor and Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, he was equally comfortable appearing in the local theater group productions, including those of the Norton Singers; singing for many years with the Taunton Civic Chorus; and performing with the Chaminade Opera Group. Throughout his life, he set an example for his family to enjoy music, theater, books, and travel, and for keeping family traditions that were rooted in simple joys. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA 02780, on Monday February 3rd, 2020 from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral Home at 11:00AM. Burial will immediately follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org, a charity that Russ supported in its efforts to end animal abuse and neglect. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
