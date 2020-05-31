Russell R. Vogt, 61, passed away on May 8, 2020 at Saint Annes Hospital in Fall River. Russell was born July 25, 1958 in Attleboro, MA, son of Frances (Tetreault) Vogt and the late Robert Vogt. Apart from a brief period in Florida, where he spent time with his father, Russell lived his entire life in Taunton. He graduated from Taunton High School in 1976 and went on to work for the New England Carpenter Union for many years. Russell enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and watching sports. He was also very fond of attending Nascar races and listening to music with all his good friends. Anyone who knew Russell knew he was the life of the party and quite the jokester. You never knew what he would come up with next. Even just his laugh could brighten up any room he walked into. Russell is survived by his mother: Frances (Tetreault) Vogt; His two sisters: Lynn (Vogt) Fernandes and husband Robert and Lisa (Vogt) Leonard and husband Scott, and friend/brother: Joey Fernandes; Godchild: Emily Leonard and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 E Britannia Street, Taunton, 02780. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W Water St, Taunton MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com..
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2020.