Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
His Providence Church
262 Swansea Mall Drive
Swansea, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
His Providence Church
262 Swansea Mall Drive
Swansea, MA
Ryan P. Hazel Obituary
Ryan P. Hazel, age 14, of Rehoboth, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Taunton, he was a son of Dennis and Jennifer (Coutu) Hazel of Rehoboth. At a young age, Ryan knew he wanted to be work in the medical field and was enrolled in the community health program at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School where he played football and ran track and field. Prior to High School, he played football for Dighton-Rehoboth Pop Warner, baseball for Dighton Little League, and wrestling. He enjoyed riding horses and his ATV. He had extreme compassion for animals and people. He was a silent leader that had a contagious smile and loved to make people laugh. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Tyler Hazel; one sister, Anna Hazel; maternal grandparents, Carol Coutu and Armand Coutu all of Rehoboth, paternal grandmother, Deborah Hazel of North Dighton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the grandson of the late Kenneth Hazel. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00PM in His Providence Church, 262 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea, MA 02777. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be held prior to his service in the church from 10:00AM to 1:00PM. Contributions in his honor may be made to His Providence Church. Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2019
