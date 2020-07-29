Sallee Blanchard

Sallee Strawser Blanchard saw the face of God and it took her breath away on the morning of June 20, 2020. Born during a blizzard on March 25, 1955 in Silver Creek, NY, she grew up in Sheridan and had lived in Massachusetts since 1975. She is survived by two daughters and a grandson whom she loved more than life itself, Megan Blanchard Misiewicz of Princeton, NJ, Emily Blanchard of West Warwick, RI and Drue Misiewicz, of Princeton, NJ. She was predeceased by her grandparents Carl and Hildegarde Strawster and Buel and Katherine Bishop, all of whom provided safe havens of security and unconditional love in her younger years. Sallee loved her daughters, most dogs, some cats, bacon, irreverence, ocean cruises, live theater, movies, reading just about anything, the Adirondacks, Lake Winnipesaukee, the Maine coastline, Bobby Vinton, late nights, and talking to strangers, in that order. She had no tolerance for bullies, early mornings, the New England Patriots, especially their quarterback Tom Brady, New York City, or stupidity. 'KEEP ME IN YOUR HEART FOR AWHILE' Visiting hours will be held at Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway St. Taunton, Sun. August 2nd from 2-4pm.



