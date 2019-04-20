|
|
Sarah Ireland Wright, age 22, died unexpectedly at home in Berkley, MA on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Sarah was born in Norwalk, CT on October 24, 1996 to Melissa and Dana Greenlaw, and spent the majority of her life in Massachusetts. Sarah is survived and greatly missed by her mother, Melissa Greenlaw of Berkley, MA, her husband Caleb Wright and daughter, Lila Ireland Wright. Also survived by her father Dana Greenlaw of Bonita Springs, FL, her half brothers Dana, Chris & Scott Greenlaw, her grandmother, Nancy Van Deusen, her uncles, Mike, Dave, and Don Van Deusen of Norwalk, CT, and Mark Van Deusen of North Haven, CT, Aunts, Lee and Shiela Van Deusen, and cousins, Brooke Van Deusen of Kalamazoo, MI, and Carly and Peyton Van Deusen of North Haven, CT, and her grand aunt & uncle, Susan Asp and John Greatorex of Rehoboth, MA. Sarah attended the Somerset Public Schools and married not long after high school. She and her husband Caleb Wright welcomed their first child in March of 2018. Lila celebrated her first birthday several weeks ago. Sarah worked part-time from home, while being a full-time mother to Lila. Sarah enjoyed camping, fishing and shopping. Other passions were fashion and make-up. She loved to garden and bird watch and was looking forward to sharing these joys with her daughter. Sarah loved Lila with all her heart. She adored watching her grow and speak her first words. Sarah and Caleb enjoyed being outdoors, and were excited for the spring and nice weather to bring Lila to the parks and zoo and watch her start walking on her own. Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019