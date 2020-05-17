Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Shari Sorel (Ducharme) 58, of East Taunton, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Charlwell House Health & Rehab Center in Norwood. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. and Beverly Ann (Martin) Ducharme. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years. Shari loved to paint and put together puzzles and enjoyed dancing. Mrs. Sorel is survived by her children, Sergeant Tyler Sorel, Zachary Sorel, her husband Marcel Sorel, her loving sister June Jordan, and her brother Frederick Frickson. She is also survived by her nephew Mark Jordan, nieces Elissa Jordan, Mallory Silva, Shannon Jordan McKenna, her cousins Lynne Fura, Kimberly Sowers, Jennifer Martin, and close friend Manuel Rose. Her family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care and friendship she received from the people at the Bamsi home where she lived. She loved them all. Funeral services will be held at a later date once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted and it's acceptable to have a social gathering. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 17, 2020
