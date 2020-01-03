Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Sharon E. Ahrens Obituary
Sharon E. Ahrens, 73, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Marion Manor Nursing Home. Sharon was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Rodman C. And Madeleine R. (Copeland) Ahrens. She spent most of her life in Connecticut, and loved to go on family trips to Ogunquit, Maine. Sharon was an avid skier, country line dancer and had a great sense of humor. Her father served as a member of the 10th Mountain Divison, and she for years she was active in the decedents organization. Sharon was a member of the St. Judes Womens Guild and the Oakland Seniors. Survivors are an aunt; Louise Rose, and three cousins; Leonard T. Rose and Thomas Copeland, and Laurie Jacob. She was predeceased by her uncle Thomas N. Copeland. Sharons family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9-10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 249 Whittenton St, Taunton. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Memorial Donations in Sharons memory may be made to the Marion Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center, 33 Summer St, Taunton, MA 02780 or to www.dhfo.org/donate . For church directions, to sign the guest book or light a memorial candle call 508-822-3318 or go to www.hathaway funerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
