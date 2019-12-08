Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Shea N. Barnes

Shea N. Barnes Obituary
Shea N. Barnes, 17, of Taunton, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Loving son of Jennifer Tiplady of Taunton and the late Nicholas Barnes, Shea was born and raised in Taunton. Shea excelled as a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School while work- ing as a front-end manager for Market Basket in Raynham. He enjoyed traveling to New Hampshire with his family, and was an avid guitar player. In addition to his mother, Shea is survived by his three sisters, Grace Gouveia of Taunton, Isabella Barnes of Raynham, and Gianna Barnes of Maryland; maternal grandparents, Steven and Doris Tiplady of Taunton; paternal grandparents, Joanne Ehrenzeller of Hanover and Robert Barnes of Florida; and his loving aunt and uncles, Julie Griswold of Cape Cod, Corey Barnes of Maryland, Jonathan Tiplady of East Bridgewater, and Justin Tiplady of Texas. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9am to 11am, with funeral services immediately following in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will follow in the West Dighton Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheas memory may be made to his family, c/o Jennifer Tiplady, 86 Acorn Avenue, Taunton MA 02780. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book, or find additional facility directions, please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
